Two Eagle police officers pull two back from opioid overdose deaths

Eagle Police Officers Josh Sanders, left, and Dominik Scriver, right, were presented Lifesaver Awards. Both officers saved Eagle residents from opioid overdose deaths in incidents within 11 days of each other. Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer, center, presented the awards.

Special to the Daily

EAGLE — Two Eagle residents are alive because of quick lifesaving work by a pair of police officers.

Officers Josh Sanders and Dominik Scriver were presented Lifesaving Awards by the Eagle Police Department, both for pulling different Eagle residents back from death by drug overdoses. The incidents were within 11 days of one another.

“Our small community is not immune from the epidemic of drug overdoses,” Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer said in presenting the awards during Eagle’s recent town board meeting.

Facedown and dying

Sanders was working the day shift when a 911 call came at 1:54 p.m. on Sept. 20. He was on the scene in less than three minutes. There, he found a man giving a woman CPR. The man had found his girlfriend face down in the bathtub where she had been taking a shower. She was pale.

Sanders jumped in to take over CPR while questioning the boyfriend at the same time, determining the patient was dying of a drug overdose. Local police and other emergency workers now carry naloxone, which blocks or reverses the effects of opioids, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing and loss of consciousness.

Sanders gave the patient a dose of naloxone and continued with CPR.

When paramedics arrived, they found the woman had a faint pulse and that shallow breathing had started, so Sanders kept pumping the woman’s chest. The medical staff soon took over, but Sanders stuck around. When his shift was up, he checked back with the family to see how everyone was. The woman was alive.

“Their systematic approach and teamwork initiated saved her life,” Staufer said.

Two in two weeks

Eleven days earlier, on Sept. 9, about 15 minutes before noon, another likely drug overdose call rolled in from an Eagle address.

Scriver heard the call crackle over his radio and hit the gas. Less than three minutes later, he was kneeling over the unresponsive patient, foam coming from the man’s mouth. His face was pale, his lips were purple and blue, and his breathing was labored and shallow.

Like most first responders, Scriver is trained to recognize a drug overdose. As the patient took his last breath, Scriver administered naloxone. The man’s breathing returned, labored and shallow. Small bits of color returned to his face.

“It ultimately resulted in saving the man’s life,” Staufer said.

Eagle firefighters arrived moments later, sized up the patient and gave him another dose of naloxone. He was rushed to the hospital, alive.

Scriver’s Lifesaver Award is his second in a relatively short time, Staufer said.

“These first responders demonstrated tact and tenacity in the execution of their duties,” Staufer said.