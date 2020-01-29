Two endangered missing Michigan kids believed to be in Colorado

Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and his sister, Karley, 9, could be traveling in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a license plate of 4LUZ90, the CBI alert said.



The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert in the search for two endangered missing Michigan children believed to be in Colorado.

Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and his sister, Karley, 9, could be traveling in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a license plate of 4LUZ90, the CBI alert said.

The Battle Creek Police Department of Michigan asked CBI officials to issue the endangered missing children alert.

Anyone who sees the car or the children should call 911, according to the alert.

.@CBI_Colorado Endangered #Missing Alert: Please lookout for Bentley: w/m 7 years, 3’8” 46lbs &

Karley: w/f 9 years, 3’10” 61lbs

Vehicle: 2013 Black Kia Sorento, Michigan plate: 4LUZ90



Call 911 if seen. https://t.co/KlWno12xtz — Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️ (@AuroraPD) January 29, 2020

Read more via The Denver Post.