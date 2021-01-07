Two injured after furniture truck drives off I-70 and lands on Edwards road
Driver, passenger sustained ’serious bodily injuries’
Two men were injured in a Thursday morning crash that sent a furniture truck off Interstate 70 and onto Winslow Road in Edwards.
The truck’s driver, a 22-year-old male, and a passenger, a 23-year-old male, sustained “serious bodily injuries” according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. The driver had to be extracted from behind the steering wheel by first responders.
Cutler said one man was transported to Vail Health hospital. The other was taken to Denver Health hospital.
According to Cutler, the westbound truck left the interstate at the overpass over Winslow Road. The crash and its cleanup closed the road from just after 9 a.m. to just after noon.
According to Eagle River Fire Protection District Community Risk Manager and Public Information Officer Tracy LeClair, the road was closed for the morning because the truck’s cargo had to be emptied. The force of the crash — into one of the retaining walls on the overpass — knocked the truck off its axles, so the vehicle had to be put on a flatbed truck and removed from the scene.
