Two injured after furniture truck drives off I-70 and lands on Edwards road

A furniture truck drove off Westbound Interstate 70 on Thursday at Winslow Road in Edwards. Two men were injured, and clearing the scene took most of Thursday morning. (Eagle River Fire Protection District)



Two men were injured in a Thursday morning crash that sent a furniture truck off Interstate 70 and onto Winslow Road in Edwards.

The truck’s driver, a 22-year-old male, and a passenger, a 23-year-old male, sustained “serious bodily injuries” according to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. The driver had to be extracted from behind the steering wheel by first responders.

Cutler said one man was transported to Vail Health hospital. The other was taken to Denver Health hospital.

According to Cutler, the westbound truck left the interstate at the overpass over Winslow Road. The crash and its cleanup closed the road from just after 9 a.m. to just after noon.

Winslow Road in Edwards was closed Thursday morning for several hours due to a truck crash. The impact from the crash knocked the truck off its axles, and the vehicle had to be loaded onto a flatbed truck.

According to Eagle River Fire Protection District Community Risk Manager and Public Information Officer Tracy LeClair, the road was closed for the morning because the truck’s cargo had to be emptied. The force of the crash — into one of the retaining walls on the overpass — knocked the truck off its axles, so the vehicle had to be put on a flatbed truck and removed from the scene.