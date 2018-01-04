Two injured in Thursday morning wreck on Highway 82 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Two people were reportedly injured in a two-car crash on Colorado Highway 82 near the Habitat ReStore around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 4.

According to Carbondale Fire Deputy Fire Chief Rob Goodwin, two individuals were taken to Valley View Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 82 was initially closed in both directions, but was open to one lane in each direction by 8:50 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., the site was clear.