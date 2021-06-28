Two of three Florida men charged with breaking into cars in Eagle County plead guilty

EAGLE — Two of the three Florida men facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly breaking into cars in Eagle County entered guilty pleas on two charges Monday, asking for the others to be dismissed.

Warren Day, 31, and Demetrius Hutchins, 31, both of Coconut Creek, Florida, appeared in court virtually Monday morning and both pled guilty to the same two counts: first-degree criminal trespass, a class 5 felony, and identity theft, a class 4 felony.

Clarence Robinson, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, of Sunrise, Florida, also made his first appearance in court Monday morning, but his defense attorney asked for more time on his case. His next appearance is set for the afternoon of Aug. 2.

The three men each face over a dozen felony charges, including an alleged violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing items. Among other things, the team stole credit cards that were used to obtain money and gift cards.

Some of the charges they face include felony theft, felony criminal mischief, felony possession of burglary tools, multiple counts of felony trespass, multiple counts of felony identity theft, and a class 2 felony charge of Colorado Organized Crime Control Act/pattern of racketeering.

Day and Hutchins told Judge Reed W. Owens Monday that they intend to take a plea agreement to plead guilty to the two charges in exchange for the dismissal of the others.

The first-degree criminal trespass charge carries an average sentence of one to three years in prison and the identity theft charge has an average sentence of two to six years, but both can vary based on the circumstances, Owens said Monday.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution called for a maximum of eight years in prison, but attorneys for Day and Hutchins can try to argue this down to less or no jail time at all. The agreement does, however, call for mandatory restitution to be paid to the victims of the three men’s crimes.

Day and Hutchins will appear separately before the court again for their sentencings on the mornings of Aug. 30 and Sept. 13.

