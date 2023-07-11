Two rescues of backpackers in deep snow near Marble last week

Continuous snow covers the trail on the north side of Silver Creek Pass. Both calls came from backpackers navigating this section of the deep snow.

Colton Cook/WEMR Volunteer

West Elk Mountain Rescue was dispatched for two separate rescues earlier this month involving backpackers caught in deep snow on the Silver Creek Trail in East Avalanche Creek. Silver Creek Trail begins at the top of the Lead King Loop outside of Marble.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received a request for help from a solo female backpacker at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, via inReach. She was located on the north side of Silver Creek Pass three miles from the trailhead.

She reported being cold and tired and was having difficulty navigating the deep, continuous snow or route finding as the trail is buried under continuous snow on that side of the pass. The Sheriff’s Office notified West Elk Mountain Rescue, activating a team of volunteers who began coordinating a rescue effort.

Due to the time of day and location, a Classic Air Medical helicopter was ultimately dispatched to the area to find and, if possible, transport the backpacker to safety. She was found by the helicopter, transported by air to the nearby Marble airstrip and, as no medical aid was needed, was provided transportation by car to Carbondale by rescue volunteers.

Two days later, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received another call for assistance at 3 p.m. via inReach from two backpackers who were requesting help due one member injuring a knee and having difficulty traversing the deep snow.

Once again, Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office notified West Elk Mountain Rescue, and a team of volunteers was activated to coordinate a rescue effort.

Due to the timing and location of the incident, a helicopter was dispatched to the scene to find and transport the injured backpacker to safety. Meanwhile, a team of six volunteers mobilized and hiked in toward the party. The Care Flight helicopter crew found the backpackers and flew them to safety.

Rescue officials said they wanted to remind backcountry travelers of the unusually high snowpack this year and to encourage everyone to always carry and use appropriate safety equipment for the terrain and conditions that may be encountered.

“These hikers encountered conditions that are hard to imagine on a warm summer day at the trailhead. Deep, wet snow adds difficulty to what is already difficult terrain and increases the risks of exposure,” said Jeffrey Turre, president of West Elk Mountain Rescue.

“Rapid GPS communication with the distressed individuals, efficient collaboration of responder services, and workable weather conditions meant we were able to complete these missions efficiently and before nightfall,” he said. “However, there are often limiting factors to the speed of a response. All the entities that work together on calls like this are committed to safe and efficient aid for those who need it. But a good rule of thumb is to prepare for your adventure as if we won’t be there to help. Right now that means cool nights and tough conditions in an above average snow pack.”

West Elk Mountain Rescue is a volunteer organization that provides backcountry search and rescue in the remote western sections of Gunnison County. For more, including how to volunteer or donate: http://www.westelkmountainrescue.org .

This story is from AspenTimes.com .