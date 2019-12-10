Two sought in El Jebel laundromat robbery

Authorities are offering a reward up to $1,500 for information about this man and woman, suspected of robbing an El Jebel laundramat.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to have a word or two with two people suspected of robbing a laundromat.

A reward up to $1,500 is being offered for a man and woman suspected of felony burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief in connection with a robbery at the El Jebel Laundry Mat. The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

Surveillance video shows the two breaking into a soap vending machine and stealing cash and coins.

The man is tall with a heavy build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a bandana with a red design covering his face, top dark rim glasses, a blue shirt under his hoodie and blue jeans.

The woman appears is between 5-feet 3-inches and 5-feet 5-inches, she’s thin and has shoulder-length dark hair. During the robbery she was wearing dark rim glasses, a red and white hoodie, a dark-colored bandana around her neck, and blue jeans with tears on the thighs.

For the reward

If you have information about these suspects, call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You can submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637). You could earn a reward up to $1,500.