Two Texas candidates are superintendent finalists to lead Eagle County Schools

More information: Please use the entrance near the auditorium.

What: Community meet and greet for the two superintendent finalists.

If You Go …

Go to http://www.eagleschools.net . The application is on the front page of the website. The deadline is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15.

The school board is accepting applications from those who want to be on one of the superintendent interview committees.

To be on the interview panel

EAGLE — The Eagle County school board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to two finalists, both from Texas:

• Dr. Carlos Ramirez, of Denton, Texas, currently school support officer for the Houston Independent School District.

• Dr. Tyler Ream, of Houston, currently associate superintendent of academics for the Spring Branch Independent School District.

The two are vying to replace former superintendent Jason Glass, who left last summer to lead Jefferson County schools on Colorado's Front Range.

A little about Ream

A California native, Ream has served in a variety of leadership roles from fifth-grade teacher in Southern California to his current role as associate superintendent with Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston.

Along the way, Ream served as a principal, regional superintendent and chief of staff, most recently in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At Spring Branch, Ream is responsible for the district's schools and all academic-related matters, including curriculum, instruction, student-support services, academic-support services and school administration.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Concordia University in Irvine, California, his masters from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and his doctorate from the University of Southern California.

He and wife, Thi, have two boys attending school in Spring Branch, Rylan, 7, and Paxton, 5.

A little about Ramirez

During his 21 years in education, Ramirez has served as a classroom teacher; an elementary, middle school and high school campus administrator; and as a senior-level administrator in California and Texas.

In his current role as a school support officer (assistant superintendent) in the Houston Independent School District, he oversees more than 17,000 students in 21 schools, including International Baccalaureate programs, Spanish-immersion programs, charter schools, early-childhood centers and magnet schools.

Ramirez earned his Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of California, Davis, a masters degree in human resources from Chapman College and his doctorate in educational administration from the University of North Texas. His experience also includes work as an adjunct professor at St. Thomas University in Houston.

Ramirez has served on multiple boards and in community-based organizations, including Communities in Schools and Serve Denton.

Ramirez is a first-generation Mexican-American and a fluent Spanish speaker. He has been married to his wife, Melissa, a middle school teacher and national best-selling author, for 27 years. Together, they have five children: Alex, 25, Sam, 23, Jared, 20, Sophia, 17, and Caleb, 15. Ramirez loves fishing, backpacking and his two dogs, a boxer, Jazz, and a pug, Bean, as well as Pablo, the family cat.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.