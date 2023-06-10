Two-time Australian Olympic skier takes sixth in GoPro Mountain Games mountain bike race

Australian Olympian Jessica Yeaton (middle top, bib No. 52 in a green hat and yellow buff), competes in the women's 30km mass start cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Yeaton, who now lives in Steamboat Springs, was sixth at the GoPro Mountain Games XC mountain bike race on Saturday in Vail.

Aaron Favila/AP photo

Two-time Australian olympic Nordic skier Jessica Yeaton might have found her next calling.

The 31-year-old, who has also competed at three skinny ski world championships, battled for sixth at Saturday’s Oakley XC Mountain Bike. She fended off a flat on the final lap to preserve the last money slot on the awards stand.

“It was so hard. It went out hard – a lot of strong girls here,” she stated. “Fixed (the flat) really fast so it didn’t hurt me at all, but it was a little scary. I was like, ‘No! We’re almost done!'”

Yeaton started using the mountain bike as a training tool for skiing after struggling with a couple peculiar nagging injuries around 2018. As she’s moved away from World Cup scene, she’s simultaneously fallen in love with chasing challenges on dirt.

“I’m really enjoying this mountain bike thing in the summer,” she said. “I love it because it’s like this whole new level of epic-ness. I feel so accomplished to just have finished.”

The full-time physical therapist is still crazy ski-fit, though. She destroyed the 42-skate field at Colorado’s largest race, the Alley Loop, and took second at America’s biggest event, the American Birkebeiner (an event she won in 2020) a few weeks later. With the World Cup coming to Theodore Wirth in Minneapolis Feb. 17-19 — the first World Cup cross-country even on American soil since Jan. 2001 — it’s reasonable to wonder if she would consider making a World Cup comeback next winter.

When asked if she was targeting the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics, Yeaton replied, “TBD … maybe …I don’t know. We’ll see where life takes me.”

She still plans on targeting a few major ski marathons, like the Birkebeiner, which draws over 10,000 participants annually.

“That’s kind of my mindset going forward,” Yeaton summarized. For now, she’s savoring Steamboat Springs and all the outdoor options it offers.

“It’s awesome — I love it,” she said of her home, where she lives with boyfriend, American World Cup cross-country skier David Norris. The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club assistant coach went from winning the 2023 Birkebeiner in a 47-kilometer breakaway to being named to the 2023 U.S. world championship team. He raced the 50-kilometer classic race in Planica, Slovenia — one week after the Birkie win — and parlayed another World Cup start at the famed Holmenkollen 50-kilometer less than a week after that. Norris was in Vail for Yeaton’s race, along with her Bozemon-based parents.

He’d be the immediate favorite if he decides to enter Pepi’s Challenge, which he was apparently considering as of Saturday afternoon. Norris is the current Mt. Marathon race record-holder after wiping the 2015 performance of Kilian Jornet, perhaps the most dominant mountain runner on the planet, off the books in 2016.

Though she grew up racing road bikes, Yeaton doesn’t have any interest in clipping in for Sunday’s road time trial at the Mountain Games. After racing the Gunni Growler a couple weeks ago, she’s going to keep leaning into the endurance gravel stuff instead. She’s registered for both the Leadville Silver Rush 50 MTB and the Leadville 100 MTB later this summer.

“I’m a little more stoked for the long stuff just because it’s like this new challenge,” she said. “It’s kind of fun to see what you can do.”