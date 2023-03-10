U.S. Forest Service approves Berlaimont Estates access road proposal near Edwards

The Berlaimont site near Edwards, as seen from the air. The U.S. Forest Service Friday approved a paved road alignment into the 680-acre property.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

This story will be updated.

The U.S. Forest Service Friday issued a final decision on a road access proposal for Berlaimont Estates, a 680-acre parcel just northwest of Edwards. That parcel is surrounded by Forest Service land.

The proposal has been roughly 15 years in the making, with much of the controversy revolving around construction of a road into the project.

The plan would divide the parcel into 19 parcels of 35 acres or more. Parcels of that size are exempt from county zoning review, but the road access required a federal review process.

The route into the parcel calls for paving 2.4 miles of Forest Service roads, as well as creating .2 miles of new road on National Forest System land.

According to a release from the White River National Forest, Friday’s decision applies only to federal land. Developers need additional county approvals for roads on private property.

In the release, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams states, “The decision meets our legal requirement to provide adequate access to the inholding while largely limiting the access to existing roads to minimize impacts to National Forest System lands.”

Fitzwilliams’ statement acknowledges the “hundreds of comments from people concerned about potential impacts to wildlife and other resources.” But, the statement continues, the final decision has modified an alternative that is “responsive to public concerns around minimizing impacts to wildlife and recreation, while meeting our legal requirements.”

The Wilderness Workshop has been one of the organizations opposed to the Berlaimont project. In a Friday statement, organization legal director Peter Hart wrote, “this approval sets a terrible precedent. Today’s decision fails to protect public lands and wildlife, while ignoring the public and defying logical consideration of the record.”

Kristen Kenney Williams is the owner of Commfluent Inc., which is handling public relations for the project. In a brief statement, she wrote, “Due to the nature and substance of the modified alignment selected, we are taking our time to review the final decision.”