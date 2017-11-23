U.S. Forest Service paper and plastic-coated map prices will increase Jan. 1, first time in a decade

LAKEWOOD — For the first time in nearly a decade, increasing costs of production, printing and distribution are driving the need for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's U.S. Forest Service to increase the price of its maps. Prices for Forest Service paper and plastic-coated maps will increase to $14 on Monday, Jan. 1.

The Forest Service continually updates its maps and looks for ways to enhance them. The Forest Service expects to shorten the revision cycle as cartographers continue to apply new digital technology to the map revision process. The Forest Service also continues to increase the availability of digital maps. Digital maps for mobile applications can be downloaded from http://www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Digital maps cost $4.99 per side.

Visitor maps for forests and grasslands within the Rocky Mountain Region are available for purchase directly from national forest and grassland offices. The Rocky Mountain Region manages 17 national forests and seven national grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Maps can also be ordered by mail, fax, phone, or online through the National Forest Map Store at http://www.nationalforeststore.com. To help offset the pricing increase for volume sales, starting Jan. 1, discount pricing will be made available on sales of 10 or more of maps of the same title. Discounted maps are only available when purchased through the National Forest Map Store.