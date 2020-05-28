U.S. Forest Service seeks comments on project in the Homestake Valley

The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposal to conduct geophysical and subsurface surveys this summer and fall in the Homestake Valley, about 10 miles south of Minturn.

The cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs are proposing to drill 10 bore samples up to 150 feet deep using a small, rubber-tracked drill rig as well as collect geophysical data using crews on foot.

The cities hold water rights in the upper Eagle River basin and are parties to the 1998 Eagle River Memorandum of Understanding to develop a joint water use project in the basin. The Homestake Valley is one potential location for a new reservoir, and this preliminary geotechnical work will help determine whether it is a feasible location.

“We are asking the public to help us identify any issues they would like to see addressed in our evaluation of this survey proposal,” said Marcia Gilles, Acting Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. “At this time we are focusing solely on the potential impacts from this preliminary geophysical work. Any further proposals that might be submitted after this information is collected would be evaluated separately.”

More information about the proposal and how to comment is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58221. Comments will be most helpful if received by June 30.