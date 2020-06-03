U.S. Forest Service starts to reopen area campgrounds
There are areas where restooms won't open this year, so be prepared
Many developed campgrounds on the White River National Forest will open Friday, June 5. For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on re-openings, go to the White River National Forest website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
The Forest Service is reopening sites in a phased approach, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions. The agency is committed to maximizing public access to the national forests and grasslands while ensuring physical, emotional and psychological safety and well-being of its employees.
“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”
Dispersed camping continues to be allowed on the White River National Forest. Campers are asked to use existing campsites only and pack out what you pack in. The Dillon Ranger District is under stage 1 fire restrictions, which allows fires only at developed campgrounds in designated fire rings. No other areas of the White River National Forest are currently under fire restrictions, but visitors are urged to be responsible with fire and ensure their fire is completely out before leaving camp.
Support Local Journalism
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses including the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Trailhead restrooms are opening as conditions allow. Some trailhead restrooms will remain closed for the 2020 season. Visitors should plan accordingly and be prepared to be self-sufficient with personal disposable waste bags, self-contained campers, or, as a last resort, a small spade for the cat-hole burying method, http://www.lnt.org.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
WATCH: Protestors gather peacefully in Vail Village to demonstrate for George Floyd
As shock and outrage over George Floyd’s killing swept the nation over the weekend, even the luxurious streets of Vail Village were not insulated from pressure boiling over in the form of demonstrations.
See more