U.S. Forest Service to close roads to the Missouri-Fancy and Brady Sopris trails from June 5-16

This map shows the June e 5 — 16 maintenance project closure of a pair of U.S. Forest Service roads.

U.S. Forest Service/courtesy photo

Access roads to the Missouri-Fancy and Brady Sopris trailheads in Eagle County will be closed to motorized vehicles June 5-16 while crews conduct heavy maintenance.

Fancy-French roads (FSR704 and FSR 727) will be closed to allow crews to haul, place and compact new road base. Holy Cross City Jeep Road (FSR759) will also be closed because it is a narrow, one-way road with no alternative downhill motorized route available during the Fancy-French closure.

Lonesome Lake Trailhead, Whitney Lake Trailhead and Gold Park Campground will remain open and accessible by motor vehicles. Homestake Road (FSR 703) and dispersed camping remain open.

Hikers are encouraged to choose alternatives to Missouri-Fancy and Brady Sopris trails during the closure because the road and trailheads will only be accessible by non-motorized means. Parking will be limited to existing pull-outs and dispersed camping sites. No day-use parking is allowed at Gold Park Campground.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this important maintenance to improve the conditions of these popular roads,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “Please respect the closures and expect heavy equipment traffic in the area.”

The road project is a cooperative effort between the White River National Forest and Colorado Springs Utilities.