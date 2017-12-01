U.S. House votes to name Colorado peaks after mountaineers Christine Boskoff and Charlie Fowler

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday, Nov. 28, to name two peaks in Colorado after local mountaineers Christine Boskoff and Charlie Fowler, both of whom died in 2006 during a climb of Genyen Peak in southwestern China.

The measure passed unanimously, and if the bill gets similar support from the Senate and White House, then each climber would have a namesake taller than 13,000 feet along the border of San Miguel and Dolores counties.

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, sponsored the bill. In a statement, he described Boskoff and Fowler, who had roots in Norwood, as "celebrated mountaineers" and much more.

