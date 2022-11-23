U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel Financial team up

Skiing fast and making it to the podium takes more than just training, it takes financial backing to support the athletes and their goals. Stifel Financial just inked a deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to provide financial support, sponsorship of races and financial education to the athletes.

The United States is unique in that no national team is funded by the government, rather they are entirely supported through private funding, which includes the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team. U.S. Ski & Snowboard relies heavily on donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations to support the national team athletes, including their pre-season preparation period.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA and represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, Nordic combined and ski jumping. All teams apart from development and rookie teams are fully funded,” said Anouk Patty, Chief of Sport, U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Stifel is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and was founded in 1890.

“Stifel is a place where success meets success. We understand the skill, dedication, and perseverance it takes to be successful in any endeavor, and we recognize the importance of having the right people to provide support along the way,” said Stifel chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski. “The athletes of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team exemplify focus and perseverance and represent the very definition of success, which is exactly the type of partner we want to align with.”

Kruszewski and Stifel have supported U.S. Ski & Snowboard in the past by hosting fundraisers. The most recent event was held in St. Louis on Oct. 1, where $800,000 was raised for the athletes. Mikael Shifrin was at the fundraiser, cowboy hat and all, at this western themed event and was thankful for the generosity according to her Facebook post on Oct. 2.

“A big thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to Ron and Stifel , for hosting his most successful fundraiser yet, directly benefiting U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Fundraisers like this are so vital to our Team and the development and success of all of our sports and athletes, since we receive no support from the government, in comparison with many of the nations we compete against.”

Stifel also has sponsorship agreements with the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, several PGA golfers and is the presenting sponsor of the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards, which honor the nation’s top collegiate golfers, and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Kruszewski has a personal tie to the sport since he splits his time between St. Louis and Vail.

“My happy place is anytime I can spend time skiing and being in the mountains,” Kruszewski said.

In addition to supporting the team, the new agreement with Stifel includes title sponsorship of the men’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup event in Palisades Tahoe, California and as a sponsor of the additional men’s FIS Alpine Ski World Cup events in Beaver Creek, Colorado and Aspen. Stifel is also supporting these events:

Presenting sponsor of the Heroic Killington Cup presented by Stifel

Title sponsor of the Stifel Success NorAm Series

Presenting sponsor of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel

Sponsor of all men’s domestic World Cups

“The International Federation of Skiing (FIS) has recognized the impact that World Cup racing has on fans and spectators in the U.S.,” Patty said. “This year, FIS added more races onto the calendar to reach the demand. New to the circuit this year is the Palisades Tahoe FIS World Cup, which will include a downhill and a super-G course with an expected crowd size of over 15,000 fans and the same speed athletes that have been racing the 2022-23 World Cup circuit.”

Stifel also will establish a career and financial education program for the athletes.

“Being an athlete involves setting goals for training and performance. Having clear financial goals is equally important,” Kruszewski. We believe through financial literacy, we can help reduce the level of financial stress and anxiety often felt by young athletes. We have been helping individuals with wealth planning since 1890 and we are excited about the opportunity to create a financial education program to help athletes with savings and investing strategy. This is a key element of our partnership.”

The athletes are excited about the support and opportunity to learn as well.

“It is great to partner with Stifel and I am looking forward to learning how to save and invest for my future beyond ski racing,” said Tommy Ford, who has been with the team since 2009. Ford won the Birds of Prey giant slalom at Beaver Creek in 2019.

Cheer on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Team as the women head to Killington, Vermont and the men head to Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada over Thanksgiving weekend. The following weekend, the women’s team heads to Lake Louise and the men descend upon the Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek.