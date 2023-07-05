U.S. Ski Team fundraiser set for July 13th in Vail

Kyle Negomir of the U.S. pushes to the finish on the final training downhill training run of the Xfinity Birds of Prey last December. Negomir will be attending a U.S. Ski Team fundraiser in Vail on July 13 along with Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Katie Hensien, Bridger Gile and Breezy Johnson.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Looking to add a commemorative autographed Mikaela Shiffrin ’87’ bib to that antique ski wall? Want some on-hill access at the U.S. Ski Team’s Copper Mountain training camp next November? Maybe you just want to chat with Breezy Johnson or mingle with Paula Moltzan.

Ski fans can try and do all of that on July 13th at the U.S. Alpine Ski Team’s fundraiser, hosted by Karen and John Arnold at 395 Mill Creek Circle in Vail.

“Going to school in Vail and training on Gold Peak everyday, I got a lot of support from the people of Vail,” said Bridger Gile, a former SSCV and Aspen Valley Ski Club athlete and current U.S. C Team member who will be in attendance.

“I’m excited for this fundraiser because I will get to see the people that supported me during my time at Ski Club Vail and got me to the national team, and hopefully meet some new faces in the Vail Valley that love skiing just like us.”

From 5-7 p.m., guests are invited to join ski team members for cocktails and conversations. Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Katie Hensien and Breezy Johnson will join Bridger Gile and Kyle Negomir as team members in attendance.

Guests will also be able to bid on a prized auction item: the aforementioned autographed Shiffrin bib —recognizing the Edwards superstar’s record-setting 87th World Cup win. For a $5,000 gift to the U.S. Ski Team, they can also purchase a limited number of FantaSKI packages at Copper Mountain. The latter is being billed as an “inside-the-net” experience.

Included in the family-friendly offering (it does require expert skiing ability) is exclusive on-hill access led by a U.S. Ski Team coach for two hours during an official team training session during the team’s Copper Mountain camp, which runs November 12-30.

According to Sierra Ryder, the Alpine team’s communications manager, the goal for the event is to raise $150,000. All gifts are being matched up to $50,000 by the Arnolds. An RSVP is required to attend and a gift is highly encouraged for those who do. To RSVP, visit https:///donate.usskiandsnowboard.org/event/alpine-team/e495388 .

“During my time at Ski Club Vail, the support I felt from the community was insane,” Gile continued.

“The people of Vail love ski racing and love to help kids achieve their dreams in the sport of skiing, and we put in countless hours on and off the snow trying to get hundredths of a second better; and to see the support that the Vail Valley has for ski racing makes it all worth it.”