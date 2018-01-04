Ultra-lightweight backpacking gear store My Trail opens in Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — From the creators of GoLite, My Trail Co. recently opened a new retail location at The Outlets at Silverthorne, according to a mall spokesman.

The My Trail brand can trace its roots to the beginning of ultra-lightweight backpacking craze, and it specializes in high-performance outdoor apparel, packs, shelters and other equipment known for being lightweight and dependable.

Additionally, because the company has its own retail locations, My Trail is selling its gear directly to customers at affordable prices, the spokesman said.

The new My Trail store is at 135-D Stephens Way, in the Red Village, next to the Columbia Sportswear store at the outlet mall.

The company was born in Boulder in 2015 after its founders created GoLite and later filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Demetri Coupounas, the founder of both companies, then acquired GoLite's product designs and invested them into the new My Trail brand. As a result, "they have brought back improved versions of GoLite's best products," according to the mall spokesman. For more information, visit mytrailco.com.