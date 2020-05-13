Umbrella flies into power line in Gypsum; 1,900 customers lose electric service

A windy day and a patio umbrella were a bad combination for Holy Cross Energy customers Wednesday. When the umbrella blew into an overhead power line along Valley Road in Gypsum, it knocked out service to about 1,900 customers for one hour.

Photo courtesy Holy Cross Energy

GYPSUM — A gust of wind picked up a patio umbrella from a home along Valley Road in Gypsum on Wednesday afternoon, and around 1,900 electric customers felt the consequences.

According to Jenna Weahterred of Holy Cross Energy, the umbrella blew into the overhead power line and resulted in an outage that lasted for one hour.

“The affected circuit feeds most of the towns of Gypsum and Dotsero, 17 miles up Colorado River Road and west to the Hanging Lake Tunnels in Glenwood Canyon,” Weatherred said.

The outage was reported at 1:36 p.m. and Holy Cross Energy crews restored electric service at 2:36 p.m Wednesday.