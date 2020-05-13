Umbrella flies into power line in Gypsum; 1,900 customers lose electric service
Power was out for one hour in western Eagle County Wednesday
GYPSUM — A gust of wind picked up a patio umbrella from a home along Valley Road in Gypsum on Wednesday afternoon, and around 1,900 electric customers felt the consequences.
According to Jenna Weahterred of Holy Cross Energy, the umbrella blew into the overhead power line and resulted in an outage that lasted for one hour.
“The affected circuit feeds most of the towns of Gypsum and Dotsero, 17 miles up Colorado River Road and west to the Hanging Lake Tunnels in Glenwood Canyon,” Weatherred said.
The outage was reported at 1:36 p.m. and Holy Cross Energy crews restored electric service at 2:36 p.m Wednesday.
