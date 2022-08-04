Unaffiliated candidate qualifies for Eagle County Sheriff’s race

Paul Agneberg

Arthur Wessel Photography/Courtesy photo

The Clerk & Recorder of Eagle County has announced that Paul Agneberg, an unaffiliated candidate for Eagle County Sheriff, collected the required number of signatures to appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

Unaffiliated candidates for Sheriff are required to collect 306 signatures, a requirement outlined by 1-4-802-1(c)(VII), C.R.S.

Agneberg submitted 782 valid signatures, clearing the threshold to appear on the ballot.

Petition Verification Summary – Paul Agneberg:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 991

Number of entries rejected: 209

Number of entries accepted: 782

Number of valid signatures required: 306

For a complete notification of sufficiency for Agneberg, visit EagleCounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections . Any protest regarding the validity of Agneberg’s petition must be filed with the district court within five days from the date of the Notification of Sufficiency pursuant to Section 1-4-909 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection, is on file with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder.