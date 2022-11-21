Uncrowded slopes, ample sunshine on Beaver Creek Opening Day

From left is Cru Melton, 8, with his brother Beck, 6, and cousin Ayla, 13, at Beaver Creek's Opening Day on Wednesday. The family was riding in the Red Buffalo Park area.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Beaver Creek enjoyed a mellow Monday Opening Day, with uncrowded slopes greeting guests for an earlier-than-planned start to the 2021-22 season.

The resort was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, but favorable pre-season conditions allowed for Beaver Creek’s third early opening in the past five years. The resort also opened earlier than scheduled in 2018 and 2019.

More than 200 acres of terrain opened to the public with a variety of beginner and intermediate slopes available off the Cinch Chair (No. 8) and in the Red Buffalo Park area. Top-to-bottom skiing was available via Gold Dust.

Many families could be seen enjoying a day on the slopes as many kids across the state are off school for the week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Visiting from Littleton, Cru Melton, 8, and his brother Beck, 6, snowboarded all day with their cousin, local Ayle Katsorchis, 13. Cru said he enjoyed the day with his family.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We shredded hard,” he said.

The group said they found good snow and ample sunshine on the day, a sentiment repeated by many.

Rachel Levitsky with Beaver Creek said the early season weather was cooperative in getting the slopes ready.

“We have more than 50 inches of early season snowfall as well as great snowmaking temperatures,” Levitsky said.

A dream atmosphere was enjoyed by those on the mountain, but down in the village, an unfortunate reality greeted one guest whose car caught on fire in the Ford Hall Parking Garage.

A car fire in the Ford Hall Parking Garage at Beaver Creek creates a smokey atmosphere in the village on Opening Day.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

No injuries were reported, but the matter inconvenienced several others who were parked in the garage, unable to retrieve their vehicles as fire crews attended to the blaze.

A smokey atmosphere greeted guests in the village while fire crews attended to the car fire.

Good early season

Levitsky said the early opening adds to a plethora of offerings coming up at Beaver Creek, including the chocolate chip cookie competition on Wednesday and the tree lighting on Friday.

“It’s a really celebratory, entire-week long experience,” she said.

The resort also received its official snow control confirmation for the Audi FIS Ski World Cup races on Friday, with the International Ski Federation declaring the races will take place as scheduled on Dec. 2-4 at Beaver Creek.

Sarah Franke with the Vail Valley Foundation, which organizes the World Cup event each year, said the same early season conditions that allowed for Beaver Creek’s early opening Monday helped the ski racing track on the Birds of Prey arena at Beaver Creek.

“Although Mother Nature gave a little help this year, all credit and thanks go to our longtime partner Vail Resorts, and their amazing and dedicated Beaver Creek Mountain Operations team,” Franke said. “It is looking beautiful up at the race course, and we are looking forward to welcoming back the world’s fastest men on skis.”

This season Beaver Creek will hold a dedication event on the newly renamed run “Gary’s” for the friends, family and loved ones of beloved Beaver Creek leader Gary Shimanowitz, who died in February. The Gary’s run is not yet open for the season but crews are hopeful favorable weather will help guests to be able to enjoy the run soon.

“We hope every guest who visits Beaver Creek and skis this run feels Gary’s spirit,” said Beaver Creek COO Nadia Guerriero.

A view from Vail Mountain’s Northwoods Express Chair (No. 11) on Sunday, its first day of operation for the 2021-22 season.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Beaver Creek’s opening is part of an expanded offering of ski terrain across Eagle County in recent days.

Vail opened top-to-bottom on Thursday and also expanded its early season offering to include the Northwoods Express Chair (No. 11) on Sunday.

The Golden Peak training center opened to ski racers on Sunday, as well.