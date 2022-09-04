Underground Sound Series presents six VPAC concerts in the fall

The Main Squeeze will kick off the 2022 Underground Sound Series.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

It’s meant as a kind of musical love letter to locals, wooing audiences with a diversity of sounds, from rock and bluegrass to Cuban vibes and TikTok sensations.

The Underground Sound Series, aka “Love for the Locals Series,” returns for its 12th season this fall to the Vilar Performing Arts Center. The series features incredibly affordable concerts by six different bands, playing specific nights, between Sept. 9 and Oct. 6.

The Underground Sound Pass is $125 for all six shows and includes one free drink at each performance. So, for about $20 a pop, you get plenty of rockin’ action, plus a little social lubricant. And, perhaps the best part is: The pass is transferable, so you can share it with friends. And, if you want to live like a real rockstar, buy VIP Access Passes for $250 each. You’ll get access to the May Gallery Patrons Lounge pre-show, early entrance to the theater for priority seating (though there’s really not a bad seat in the house), one drink, appetizers, warm cookies and non-alcoholic beverages like espresso and soft drinks. Even the VIP Pass is transferrable.

“There’s a reason the VPAC’s Underground Sound Series has become known as the ‘Love for the Locals Series,’” said VPAC executive director Owen Hutchinson. “With exceptional emerging talent providing spectacular offseason entertainment at an affordable price, the Vilar Performing Arts Center each fall becomes a cultural and community gathering place for music lovers of the Vail Valley during Underground Sound. Whether you’re sharing the transferable Underground Sound Pass with friends, family or co-workers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Underground Sound.”

The lineup is designed to bring audiences “on an exciting musical journey, starting with the soulful and funky grooves of The Main Squeeze to the old timey bluegrass catalog of Tim O’Brien to the Cuban mambo direct from Havana’s best musicians,” he said.

So here’s your cheat sheet, in case you don’t know all the artists.

The Main Squeeze, Sept. 9

This five-piece funk band gained a cult following through TikTok. From renditions of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” to originals, The Main Squeeze has even gained praise from NPR, Rolling Stone and Relix.

This show is for you if you also like: Tower of Power, Karl Denson, Soulive, Michael Jackson, Turkuaz, Dopapod, The Motet or Galactic.

Duane Betts will take the VPAC stage Sept. 15 with special guests Johnny Stachela and Barry Duane Oakley.

Courtesy photo

Duane Betts feat. Johnny Stachela & Barry Duane Oakley, Sept. 15

Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts, spent his teens regularly sitting in with Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame members. As a result, he has built a strong following as a guitarist and singer-songwriter.

This show is for you if you also like: The Allman Brothers Band, The Allman Betts Band, Gov’t Mule, North Mississippi Allstars, Chris Robinson or The Black Crows.

Tim O’Brien Band will play the Underground Sound Series at VPAC on Sept. 22.

Courtesy photo

Tim O’Brien Band, Sept. 22

As a lifelong devotee of old time and bluegrass music, O’Brien has made his mark; the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has also been named best male vocalist by the International Bluegrass Music Association (in addition to earning Song of the Year in 2006).

This show is for you if you also like: Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Del McCoury, Chris Thile, The Infamous Stringdusters, David Grisman or Yonder Mountain String Band.

Judith Hill will perform as part of the Underground Sound Series on Sept. 28 at VPAC.

Courtesy photo

Judith Hill, Sept. 28

This powerhouse vocalist has performed alongside Michael Jackson, Prince and John Legend, which is hardly something to sneeze at. She earned acclaim on the fourth season of “The Voice,” sang as a duet with Jackson in “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” and has worked with filmmaker Spike Lee. Her latest album soaks listeners in throwback soul, piano balladry and swaggering psychedelic funk.

This show is for you if you like: Jill Scott, Emily King, Joss Stone, Alicia Keys, Esperanza Spalding, Adele, Whitney Houston, John Legend or Macy Gray.

Indie band SUSTO will rock the Underground Sound stage on Oct. 2.

Courtesy photo

SUSTO, Oct. 2

This indie rock band ranges from radio-ready roots pop to heavy grunge to keep listeners engaged.

“Their performances are known for being both bold and bright with a rock ’n’ roll spirit,” according to a press release from the Vilar.

This show is for you if you also like: Jason Isbell, The Wood Brothers, Shakey Graves, Trampled by Turtles, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Caamp or Mt. Joy.

Orquesta Akokan will close out the Underground Sound Series on Oct. 6.

Jacob Blickenstaff/Courtesy photo

Orquesta Akokan, Oct. 6

Orquesta Akokan ushers in hot Havana nights to Beaver Creek with its blazing Latin jazz and soulful mambo. The Grammy-nominated musicians hail from Cuba and New York, bringing with them legendary Cuban grooves and a powerful “akokan,” a Yoruba word Cubans use to mean “from the heart” or “soul.”

This show is for you if you also like: Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Las Cafeteras, Todo Mundo, Flor de Toloache or Jarabe Mexicano.

So, embrace the sonic love during the “slow” season; visit VilarPAC.org to get your passes.