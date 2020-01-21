Unidentified male body found in Avon

Search teams located a deceased male party in the snow between Highway 6 and the connector bike path between the west end of the Elk Lot and Prater Road. The Avon Police Department has cordoned off the area for the investigation of an unattended death.

The investigation will be a joint investigation between the Avon Police Department and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office. This will be an active investigation. The Avon Police Department and the Eagle County Coroner’s Office will be working on formally identifying the deceased male.