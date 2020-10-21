United Airlines, Lufthansa to resume flying between Denver and Germany despite coronavirus restrictions

Denver International Airport officials announced Tuesday that nonstop service between Denver and Munich will resume next week, connecting the city with a European counterpart for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Colorado.

Lufthansa Airlines will provide service from Munich to Denver on Sunday. The carrier will then fly from Denver to Munich on Monday, 224 days after the last flight between DIA and Europe on March 16, according to airport officials.

United Airlines plans to resume nonstop service to Frankfurt on Nov. 2. The two airlines, which operate a transatlantic joint venture, will then provide service between Denver and the two German destinations three times each week in November, airport officials say.

“The resumption of service to Germany on both United and Lufthansa marks a significant milestone in our continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” DIA CEO Kim Day said in a statement. “These flights will provide access for local passengers and travelers who need to connect through our large hub network.”

Connecting destinations will be key for U.S. travelers. Germany is among the European Union countries that are barring most U.S. citizens from entering the country. COVID-19 cases are spiking in Europe as well as in Denver.

