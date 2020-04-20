United Way, local organizations create COVID-19 Response Philanthropy Fund

United Way of the Eagle River Valley has partnered with other local organizations to create a fund supporting community nonprofits. In two weeks, over $50,000 has been raised.

Special to the Daily

For almost 25 years, the local United Way of Eagle River Valley has been mobilizing local businesses, nonprofits, residents, public officials and community leaders to create opportunities for those in need.

These days, its mission is as important as ever.

The local chapter has partnered with Eagle County Department of Human Services, Vail Valley Charitable Fund, Vail Valley Partnership, Vail Valley Foundation, Vail Health and Eagle County Behavioral Health to create the COVID-19 Response Philanthropy Fund to be distributed to community nonprofits.

Visit http://www.UnitedWayEagle.org to donate, or text “Aid” to 243725. Funds will be collected and distributed for the foreseeable future. Local nonprofits are asked to apply.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“This is really what United Ways are meant to do in our communities during events like this,” program director Hannah Conoley said. “We’re bringing together volunteers and corporate partnerships to really make a big effort in our community.”

In two weeks, over $50,000 has been raised, Conoley said, adding the goal is to help upward of 20 nonprofits doing good in the community.

“People are coming together,” she added. “No matter how small the donation, they’re still giving. The amount that adds up really does make a difference.”

Thanks to United Way covering administrative costs, 100% of proceeds raised will go back into the community.

For more information, visit http://www.UnitedWayEagle.org.

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.