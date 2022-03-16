 UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens at Dotsero | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens at Dotsero

News News |

Updated 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 16: Interstate 70 is now reopened westbound at Dotsero.

Original story:

6:15 a.m.: Interstate 70 is closed westbound at MM 133 (Dotsero) for a rolled over semi in Glenwood Canyon. This is expected to be an extended closure of four to six hours.

This story will be updated with information as provided.

Support Local Journalism