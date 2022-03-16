UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens at Dotsero

Updated 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 16: Interstate 70 is now reopened westbound at Dotsero.

Original story:

6:15 a.m.: Interstate 70 is closed westbound at MM 133 (Dotsero) for a rolled over semi in Glenwood Canyon. This is expected to be an extended closure of four to six hours.

I-70 is closed westbound at milepost 133 for a CMV rolled over in Glenwood Canyon. This will be an extended closure of 4-6 hours. @ColoradoDOT @GypsumFire @EagleCountySO pic.twitter.com/dGxjNcr77L — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 16, 2022

