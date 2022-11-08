UPDATE: Jeanne McQueeney wins third term as Eagle County commissioner

Jeanne McQueeney



Incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney earned a third term in office early Wednesday morning after Eagle County released its final preliminary vote totals. The last dump of results, just before 2 a.m., showed McQueeney with nearly 61% of the vote in her race against challenger Brian Brandl. Results remain unofficial until the election is certified by the counties and the state at a later date.

McQueeney leads Brandl, 12,755 votes to 8,262.

McQueeney, a longtime resident, had already twice been elected to the post. This was Brandl’s first attempt at elective office. McQueeney, throughout her campaign, remained consistent in her themes of education, health care and the cost of housing.

Debra Earl sorts through ballots from a ballot box brought into the Eagle County Government Building Tuesday in Eagle.



In a phone interview at about 9 p.m., McQueeney said there’s a lot of work to do in the next four years.

“We have so many irons in the fire, McQueeney said. “I’m so excited to be able to continue… we have so many good things started.” And she added, the next four years — her final term — presents an opportunity to “set the next person up for success.”

Brandl, a lifelong resident hailing from Gypsum, ran on reducing the scope of county government and boosting support for small businesses. Acknowledging he first faced a steep learning curve about running for office, Brandl in the last week of the campaign said he’d come to enjoy the process.





In an October story in the Vail Daily, Brandl was asked what the current commissioners could have done better. Part of that response was questioning a 2020 ballot question granting a third term to the commissioners. The commissioners are the only elected county officials held to term limits. Voters in the past have lifted limits from the county’s other elected positions.

McQueeney is the first of the current commissioners to seek that third term.

In her Q&A, McQueeney wrote that she wants to use her third term to focus on the objectives laid out in the county’s strategic plan: supporting the workforce, protecting the mountain ecosystem and creating a resilient economy.

Brandl’s goals included pursuing more public-private partnerships for housing.

Brandl spent a good bit in his challenge. According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s campaign finance website , Brandl raised and spent nearly $15,000 on campaigning. Reached by phone Tuesday, Brandl said the effort was worth it, adding that the evening wasn’t yet over.

McQueeney apparently relied on the power of incumbency, spending just more than $6,300 on her campaign.