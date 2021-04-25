UPDATE: Police apprehend suspect in Silt following shooting incident near downtown Glenwood Sunday night

A male suspect in a shooting that occurred in downtown Glenwood Springs Sunday night was taken into custody without incident in Silt a short time later.

Glenwood Police Joseph Deras said at 9:50 p.m. that there is no longer a public safety threat.

“This was a domestic violence case,” he said, adding the adult male victim in the case was taken to an area hospital with “significant” and possibly life-threatening injuries.

The names of the suspect and the victim were not immediately available, but more information was expected later Sunday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue, within a block of the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

Officers were on scene in short order, and others were in pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle which at the time was believed to be headed west on Interstate 70.

Police presence remained active at the crime scene, at a residence between Pitkin Avenue and School Street.

Police cars at the scene of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Pitkin Avenue in Glenwood Springs Sunday night.

Shannon Marvel/Post Independent

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.