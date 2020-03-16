Updates: A list of local restaurant hours, take-out and delivery options

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday, March 16 that all restaurants and bars will close to dine-in eaters, effective for 30 days. The Vail Chamber sent this news in an email at 5:47 p.m.

But we’re a local community dedicated to supporting our Vail Valley businesses. Many of those businesses are offering take-out and delivery options.

This list reflects only restaurants that have made it known, in the wake of COVID-19, that they will take take-out and delivery orders. This list will be updated, and may not reflect every establishment. Call ahead to ensure that this information is up to date at the time of your reading.

Vail

Almresi/Alpenrose

Take-out only, normal hours, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. for both. “We are looking into delivery right now and deciding if and how we can make it work,” Alyssa Thoma at the restaurants said in an email to the Vail Daily.

Vintage Vail

Take-out only, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Avon, EagleVail, Beaver Creek

Avon Bakery & Deli

Take-out only, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Agave

Take-out only, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Blue Plate

Take-out, delivery, normal hours, 4:30 a.m.-3 a.m. “Special for this week will be made from scratch corned beef and cabbage,” said Chef Adam Routsom in an email to the Vail Daily.

Nazawa Sushi

Take-out only, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

Ristorante Ti Amo

Take-out, delivery, normal hours, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. May change to closed.

Sauce on the Creek

Take-out only, 3-7:30 p.m.

Vail Brewing Go.

Grab-n-go 6-packs and bottles only, 2 p.m.-6p.m.

Minturn

Minturn Country Club

Take-out only, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Edwards

Boardroom Market and Deli

Take-out only, normal hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fiesta’s

Take-out only, call ahead

Main St. Grill

Take-out only, noon-7 p.m.

Juniper

Take-out only, normal hours, 5-8 p.m. Juniper is offering a 25% discount on take-out orders.

Village Bagel

Take-out only, normal hours, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. “We will be enforcing payment over the phone or online,” said Village Bagel in an email to the Vail Daily.

Down valley

Boneyard (Eagle)

Take-out only, call ahead

Pickup’s Pizza (Eagle)

Take-out only, 3-9 p.m.

Primavera (Eagle)

Take-out only, call ahead

Liquor stores

Joe’s Liquor (Avon)

10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Beaver Liquors (Avon)

Normal hours, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

MozoRun is a food delivery app that is still in operation.

Email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell with requested updates to this list. Her email is crussell@vaildaily.com.