Updates: A list of local restaurant hours, take-out and delivery options
Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday, March 16 that all restaurants and bars will close to dine-in eaters, effective for 30 days. The Vail Chamber sent this news in an email at 5:47 p.m.
But we’re a local community dedicated to supporting our Vail Valley businesses. Many of those businesses are offering take-out and delivery options.
This list reflects only restaurants that have made it known, in the wake of COVID-19, that they will take take-out and delivery orders. This list will be updated, and may not reflect every establishment. Call ahead to ensure that this information is up to date at the time of your reading.
Vail
Almresi/Alpenrose
Take-out only, normal hours, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. for both. “We are looking into delivery right now and deciding if and how we can make it work,” Alyssa Thoma at the restaurants said in an email to the Vail Daily.
Vintage Vail
Take-out only, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Avon, EagleVail, Beaver Creek
Avon Bakery & Deli
Take-out only, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Agave
Take-out only, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Blue Plate
Take-out, delivery, normal hours, 4:30 a.m.-3 a.m. “Special for this week will be made from scratch corned beef and cabbage,” said Chef Adam Routsom in an email to the Vail Daily.
Nazawa Sushi
Take-out only, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
Ristorante Ti Amo
Take-out, delivery, normal hours, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. May change to closed.
Sauce on the Creek
Take-out only, 3-7:30 p.m.
Vail Brewing Go.
Grab-n-go 6-packs and bottles only, 2 p.m.-6p.m.
Minturn
Minturn Country Club
Take-out only, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Edwards
Boardroom Market and Deli
Take-out only, normal hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fiesta’s
Take-out only, call ahead
Main St. Grill
Take-out only, noon-7 p.m.
Juniper
Take-out only, normal hours, 5-8 p.m. Juniper is offering a 25% discount on take-out orders.
Village Bagel
Take-out only, normal hours, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. “We will be enforcing payment over the phone or online,” said Village Bagel in an email to the Vail Daily.
Down valley
Boneyard (Eagle)
Take-out only, call ahead
Pickup’s Pizza (Eagle)
Take-out only, 3-9 p.m.
Primavera (Eagle)
Take-out only, call ahead
Liquor stores
Joe’s Liquor (Avon)
10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Beaver Liquors (Avon)
Normal hours, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
MozoRun is a food delivery app that is still in operation.
Email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell with requested updates to this list. Her email is crussell@vaildaily.com.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
See more