Upgrades underway for Eagle Sports Complex

EAGLE — Work is ongoing this fall for the first of several possible phases of upgrades to Mountain Rec’s Eagle Sports Complex near the county fairgrounds in Eagle.

Home to some of the largest lacrosse, soccer, baseball and softball leagues and tournaments in Eagle County, the aging sports complex needed repairs and the organization’s board of directors wanted to make the facility more of a community hub and gathering place, said Janet Bartnik, the executive director of Mountain Rec.

The first phase of upgrades should help do just that, Bartnik said.

The $1.7 million project includes a new concessions building, multiple shade areas and expanded restrooms that will replace toilets that have been “problematic” in the past, as well as utility and electrical upgrades, new controls for the sports field lighting and extensive grading to improve site drainage.

Work started in early September and is slated for completion in March by contractor RA Nelson.

Mountain Rec was able to save and pay for the project with its cash balances after it retired debt obligations several years ago.

The phase one upgrades to Eagle Sports Complex will provide some of the top items requested for the facility, identified through community surveys, Bartnik said.

They follow previous renovations to Mountain Rec’s fitness center in Gypsum, completed in 2018. That work included new flooring and new fitness equipment and a revised membership structure to help more people access the facility and its programs.

The improvements are part of an ongoing, district-wide master planning process that has involved extensive community surveys and outreach and aims to upgrade Mountain Rec’s aging and undersized facilities to better serve the communities in Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.

“We’re really trying to listen to the community and take new steps,” Bartnik said of the master planning process. “The information we’ve collected is being pulled together to determine our next steps.”

Later phases of improvements to the Eagle Sports Complex would provide enhanced entryways to the facility, improved pathways, additional shade areas, batting cages, a new playground and a lacrosse ball rebound wall.

Those projects would require additional funding beyond what is currently available, however, and could ultimately be packaged with a slew of other proposed improvements for Mountain Rec facilities as part of a future mill levy increase request. Mountain Rec has not seen a mill levy increase since 2002.

For now, Bartnik hopes the Eagle Sports Complex improvements will help serve the community and its residents and provide greater local recreation opportunities. “The improvements are just one of the many ways we hope to ensure that everyone can be healthy and happy,” she said.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.