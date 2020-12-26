Uphilling on hold during the holidays at Aspen-area resorts

Aspen Skiing Co. is reminding people that uphilling will be prohibited at all four of its ski areas during operating hours from Saturday through Jan. 2.

The uphill routes will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Please understand that these are closed runs,” Skico said in an email to subscribers on an uphill-specific list. “Hiking up on any mode will not be allowed for this week while we are open and operating.”

While Skico is expecting smaller crowds than usual during the holidays, it will still be one of the busiest weeks of the season. Thus, it’s taking uphillers out of the equation.

Uphill travel is allowed before and after hours of operation.