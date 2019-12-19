Urgent care services now offered every day of the week in Vail

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 14, the urgent care in Vail will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Special to the Daily

Colorado Mountain Medical is expanding its services in Vail to include urgent care. Located inside Vail Health’s Medical Professional Building at 108 South Frontage Road West in Vail, CMM will provide urgent care seven days a week, excluding holidays, for non-emergency situations.

“We are proud to expand our offerings to provide patients an alternative to the emergency department,” said Dr. Brooks Bock, CMM chief executive officer, in a new release. “It is more cost-effective for patients to seek treatment at an urgent care, if appropriate based on the issue, and to have this service offered at the base of a prominent ski mountain enhances the experience for both visitors and locals.”

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 14, the urgent care in Vail will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Patients should choose the right level of care based on the symptoms they are experiencing. Urgent care centers treat minor illnesses and injuries such as altitude sickness and dehydration; minor fractures, dislocations and sprains; cough, cold and flu symptoms; upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea; cuts and lacerations; abdominal pain; allergic reactions; minor burns and rashes; urinary tract infections; and more.

Anyone experiencing chest pain, numbness, difficulty breathing or speaking, head trauma, severe bleeding or injury, or loss of vision should seek care at the closest emergency department. Vail Health’s 24/7 emergency department in Vail is a Level III trauma center with board-certified emergency physicians, an on-site cardiac catheterization lab, helipad and world-renowned orthopedic surgeons.

“Utilization drives up the cost of health care, so encouraging patients to seek treatment at an urgent care rather than the emergency department whenever applicable will help reduce the ED utilization and have a trickle-down effect on health care costs for locals in the valley,” said Dr. Bock.

To further reduce the cost of care, patients can call Colorado Mountain Medical at 970-926-6340 to schedule a same-day appointment and receive rates comparable to a primary care physician visit, availability dependent. Walk-ins are charged at urgent care rates.

CMM’s primary and specialty care services will still be offered at the Vail location, including family medicine, internal medicine, and obstetrics/gynecology.

Urgent care services are also available through CMM in Avon and Eagle and through Vail Health in Avon, near City Market, and in Gypsum, near Costco.