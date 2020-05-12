US Bank awards $25,000 to Vail Valley Salvation Army’s rental assistance program during COVID-19

The Vail Valley Salvation Army is located in Avon. In addition to providing food for the community, it also is helping locals with rent relief during COVID-19.

Special to the Daily

U.S. Bank has expedited its annual $1 million Market Impact Fund grant program to provide funding to 30 nonprofits across the country working to respond to the most pressing needs in their communities. The Vail Valley Salvation Army was awarded $25,000 for its COVID-19 response fund supporting relief and recovery efforts.

The local Salvation Army will use the funds to support a program that provides emergency rent assistance to those in need in the community.

“Thus funding will add to the rental assistance funds that have been designated to help individuals and families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 layoffs,” coordinator Tsu Wolin-Brown said in a news release. “We cannot express enough just how much we appreciate U.S. Bank and the outpouring of others in our community to generously assist those who are struggling in our valley.”

For more information, or to sign up for the rent assistance program, call the Salvation Army at 970-748-0704 or visit http://www.salvationarmyvail.org. The Vail Valley Salvation Army is located in Avon.