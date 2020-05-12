US Bank awards $25,000 to Vail Valley Salvation Army’s rental assistance program during COVID-19
U.S. Bank has expedited its annual $1 million Market Impact Fund grant program to provide funding to 30 nonprofits across the country working to respond to the most pressing needs in their communities. The Vail Valley Salvation Army was awarded $25,000 for its COVID-19 response fund supporting relief and recovery efforts.
The local Salvation Army will use the funds to support a program that provides emergency rent assistance to those in need in the community.
“Thus funding will add to the rental assistance funds that have been designated to help individuals and families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 layoffs,” coordinator Tsu Wolin-Brown said in a news release. “We cannot express enough just how much we appreciate U.S. Bank and the outpouring of others in our community to generously assist those who are struggling in our valley.”
For more information, or to sign up for the rent assistance program, call the Salvation Army at 970-748-0704 or visit http://www.salvationarmyvail.org. The Vail Valley Salvation Army is located in Avon.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more