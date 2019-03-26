US Forest Service signs off on Golden Peak expansion project

Ski racers with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail will have a new lift and more terrain for training with the new Golden Peak expansion.

Chris Dillmann / cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The US Forest Service has posted a final record of decision regarding Vail Mountain’s proposal to expand race and training terrain at Golden Peak, which will double the training space utilized by Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and provide access to additional terrain at higher elevations. The proposal, which was originally submitted to the US Forest Service in 2014 and has undergone a comprehensive environmental review, will increase the size of Vail’s operational boundary by 68 acres, allowing for approximately 42 acres of additional trails, one surface lift and new snowmaking infrastructure.

With these improvements, 760 vertical feet will be added to the venue, providing more than 1,500 vertical feet of racing and training terrain in total.

“Ski and Snowboard Club Vail has continued to grow its reputation as a developer of high-caliber talent, and this expansion to the training capabilities at Golden Peak will solidify that, as well as further establish it as a premier, global competition venue, especially for early- and late-season events,” Doug Lovell, the outgoing chief operating officer at Vail Mountain, said in a statement. “This project is an example of the value of community partnerships and of the dedication of the US Forest Service to help a project of this scope come to life.”

“After many years of work, I’m happy to have a final decision for the Golden Peak Project,” District Ranger Aaron Mayville said in a Forst Service release. “While race facilities at Vail are already world-class, I’m confident that the robust and thorough analysis of this project will go a long way in making it even better.”

To mitigate potential impacts from the additional snowmaking and access road, a comprehensive drainage management plan has been developed. Mitigation measures also include the re-contouring, drainage improvement, and restoration of native vegetation on seven miles of the Mill Creek Trail to improve conditions in Mill Creek.

All project components are included in the accepted 2018 Vail Master Development Plan and are within Vail Mountain Resort’s existing Forest Service special use permit (SUP) area.

Construction on the project is set to begin during the summer of 2019. The expansion will double the training space on Golden Peak and create three new trails — two that will primarily host alpine ski racing activities and one that will serve as a dedicated mogul venue. A third alpine trail on the north side of Golden Peak that was also approved has been postponed for a future phase of construction.

“By moving forward with the Golden Peak Improvement Project, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail will fulfill its top strategic priority and create the single-best training environment in the United States,” SSCV Executive Director Kirk Dwyer said in a statement. “The expanded terrain will provide a higher-quality, safer and more productive training arena for our athletes, allowing families to save on travel expenses while providing an economic benefit to the Vail community. We couldn’t be more thrilled about this development and thank Vail Resorts and the U.S. Forest Service for their dedication to the project over many years.”

The two new alpine trails will extend the current training and competition arena to the top of Golden Peak, adding 760 vertical feet to the venue for a total of more than 1,500 vertical feet, top to bottom. This extended race hill can be FIS-homologated up to women’s World Cup downhill and men’s NorAm downhill. Additionally, these upper two trails will be serviced by a new surface lift from the Riva Bahn Express (No. 6) mid-station — enabling racers to access higher elevations earlier and later in the season with maximum productivity.

The project also includes the creation of a dedicated mogul venue not far from the base of Golden Peak. The addition of the mogul venue will provide easier access for the club’s athletes and provide a more prominent mogul course near Vail’s base, making it an attractive site for high-level competitions.

“There are huge advantages to having a site over on Golden Peak,” John Dowling, SSCV’s mogul program director and 2018 Domestic Coach of the Year, said in a statement. “It’s really going to save us a lot of time. It’s going to allow coaches to get to the site early, start prep and get our athletes right to work. Plus, by allowing us to get a full course open so much earlier in the season, for our development-level athletes and our top-level athletes, that’s the most important part of the training season.”

Along with the expanded terrain, Vail plans to install a high-powered, state-of-the-art snowmaking system on the new trails and enhance its snowmaking infrastructure on the existing Golden Peak terrain. The project entails roughly 30 new fan-gun towers, plus additional carriages. Also part of the improvement project, Vail is set to build a new pump house, allowing for increased productivity and efficiency.

The Golden Peak Improvement Project is occurring alongside development of SSCV’s new clubhouse at the base of Golden Peak.

“The expansion represents another element of the incredible progress that is happening at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail,” SSCV Chief Operating Officer John Hale said in a statement. “Both the expansion and the new clubhouse have been projects that have long been dreamed about at Ski & Snowboard Club Vail. Happily, within the next year, they will both become reality.”

More information about the SSCV and about different giving levels can be found at skiclubvail.org.