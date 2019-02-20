Utah’s largest health provider changes policy on marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s largest health provider has given its doctors the green light to recommend medical marijuana to patients with qualifying conditions.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Intermountain Healthcare sent out new guidance this week to its network of providers, reversing a previous directive that advised physicians against recommending marijuana treatments.

Patient advocates celebrated the move, saying it could open the door for other physician networks.

Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart, an early supporter of medical marijuana, says the announcement could shift marijuana conversations away from politics and into clinics.

Intermountain’s chief physician executive, Mark Briesacher, says physicians are not obligated to recommend marijuana, noting that the medical community is still learning about treatments.

The provider has formed a working group of health professionals to advise leaders on best practices.