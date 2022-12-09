Vail accepting nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award through Jan. 6

Nominations for the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office now through Jan. 6, 2023. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.

Nominated actions should demonstrate pioneering contributions of time, talent, courage, leadership, vision or other attributes that have made a significant impact to the overall betterment of the Vail community. Those contributions need not be limited to achievements within the past year but may be cumulative over a period of years.

The selected recipient for 2023 will become Vail’s eighth honoree following the award’s creation in 2016 as part of the town’s 50th birthday celebration. Past recipients include Dr. Thomas Steinberg (2016), Vi and Byron Brown (2017), Sheika and Pepi Gramshammer (2018), Glenn Porzak (2019), Josef Staufer (2020), Sally and Bill Hanon (2021) and Terry Minger (2022).

The 2023 Trailblazer will be announced by the Vail Town Council early next year, with the recipient recognized by a mayoral proclamation as well as other honors. Nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee appointed by the Town Council.

Nomination forms are available online at VailGov.com or by contacting the Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2460 or by emailing SBibbens@vailgov.com .