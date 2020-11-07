Vail adds ‘bio-defense’ systems to town buildings, buses

"Bio defense" systems from Synexis have been installed in all town-owned buildings in Vail, as well as all 33 of the town's buses.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The town of Vail is adding to its public protection tactics by becoming the first municipality in the nation to comprehensively install a state-of-the-art microbial reduction system in occupied spaces throughout its public facilities and buses.

Installation of the Synexis patented Dry Hydrogen Peroxide technology was completed earlier this month in advance of the start of the 2020-2021 ski season. The continuous, chemical-free system complements the town’s additional cleaning protocols to provide wide-ranging environmental protection efforts for Vail’s guests, residents and employees.

The devices have been added to air-handling systems in all town of Vail-owned buildings including: Vail Public Library, Dobson Ice Arena, Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse, Vail Village and Lionshead Welcome Centers, the two transit centers, Colorado Snowsports Museum, Donovan Pavilion, Vail Municipal Complex, plus the three fire stations, public works buildings and other facilities. In addition, the town’s entire bus fleet, 33 vehicles, has been equipped with the system.

“Environmental protections across the resort community have been a top priority of the town since the outset of the pandemic,” Vail Town Manager Scott Robson said. “The Synexis installation is a significant addition to the town’s efforts. We felt like this was a critical time to take an additional and innovative approach to add another layer to our cleaning protocols on behalf of our employees, locals and visitors who utilize our public facilities.”

The town selected the Synexis system after researching a variety of options. Originally designed for the military, the patented, technology has been found to significantly reduce microbial contaminants including viruses, bacteria and mold. Used in conjunction with the town’s increased cleaning strategies the $188,000 investment will reduce the overall microbial load across Vail’s public buildings and buses, according to Robson. Vail facilities staff have been trained by Synexis to regularly maintain and service the units.

Synexis technology also is installed at Vail Mountain School. Synexis is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Robson said several municipalities in Colorado have reached out to Vail looking for more information on the technology and the town’s implementation program.

For more information, email Robson, srobson@valgov.com. For information about the Synexis technology, go to https://synexis.com/.