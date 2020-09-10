Vail alcohol compliance checks occurring in September

Mountain Youth is focused on ensuring youth are making positive, healthy choices. To this end, we’re working to provide more positive outlets for youth and reduce access to substances.

Mountain Youth will be conducting alcohol purchase age verification compliance checks in the town of Vail in September with assistance from the Vail Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to check the integrity of businesses in the town to see if they are checking the identification of patrons and customers to ensure individuals under the age of 21 are not able to purchase alcohol.

The establishments which are visited will receive a report providing feedback on their identification checking procedures, along with whether they passed or failed. Mountain Youth and the Vail Police Department will be focused on educating businesses rather than issuing citations.

With the mask mandate adding additional challenges to the identification checking procedures, Mountain Youth would like to ensure that businesses are remaining vigilant in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors.

Mountain Youth is a local nonprofit organization that offers and supports collaborative prevention programs and services, working in partnership with the Vail Police Department and other law enforcement, education, prevention and treatment agencies. In addition to health and safety initiatives, Mountain Youth offers various levels of education and training to support the health and well-being of community members. For more information, visit http://www.mountainyouth.org.