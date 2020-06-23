Vail America Days organizers announce Fourth of July plans

Instead of a parade, this year's Vail America Days on July Fourth will feature stationary exhibits set up across Vail and Lionshead villages, as well as fireworks.

Daily file photo

The town of Vail’s annual America Days Fourth of July celebration will continue in 2020. Although it might look a little different, the patriotic spirits will surely be present. This year’s theme is “Stronger together.”

The Fourth of July parade has been modified and will feature patriotic exhibits, strategically spaced throughout both Vail and Lionshead villages. An abbreviated fireworks display (conditions permitted) will take place as well. Organizers are promoting safety and health amid coronavirus restrictions.

The theme of “Stronger together” serves as inspiration for the installations, on display between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 4. Entries are from local businesses, nonprofits and community partners. There will be 12-15 displays planned for Vail Village as well as eight to 10 in Liosnhead.

Maps, exhibit details, participating partners and more information is available on vailamericadays.com.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vail America Days will continue the Fourth of July tradition presenting a 10-minute fireworks show on Saturday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. (conditions permitting) to celebrate Independence Day.

There are several ways to enjoy the fireworks this year while being mindful of personal responsibility to keep everyone safe:

Watch from your local hotel, lodge or condo

Watch from your vehicle from one of the parking areas or along the frontage road (As a reminder, there is no stopping or viewing on I-70)

Watch from a designated capacity-controlled location (These areas will be monitored and allow a select number of guest access based on current public health guidelines and social distancing guidelines in place)

Lionshead Ski Yard

Mountain Plaza Ski Yard

Lower lawn at Golden Peak

Watch from a nearby neighborhood. Fireworks will be visible in Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak, Sandstone, Spraddle Creek, Buffehr Creek and surrounding areas.

The fireworks will be synchronized to a patriotic musical soundtrack suitable for all ages. Listeners can tune in to the choreographed simulcast during the event on 97.7FM KZYR, The Zephyr. The Nature Valley pre-firework-show starts at 9 p.m. with music, interviews and contests to get everyone ready before the fireworks light up the Vail sky.

The town of Vail asks that locals and visitors join as stewards of the surrounding national forest. The use of all personal fireworks is prohibited. For updates on possible fire restrictions or other public safety announcements, subscribe to the emergency notification system at http://www.ecalert.org to receive text or email alerts on your phone.

Health and safety

Guests are encouraged to follow the current Eagle County public health order and guidelines surrounding the ongoing global health implications as a result of the novel coronavirus. Understanding the current recommendations from local officials on practices and protocols will help guests make informed personal decisions. It is important for individuals to take personal responsibility and make choices to ensure their own health and safety. Personal self-awareness will be the best guide for guests as to how to be a part of the Vail America Days experience in Vail.

The Town of Vail recommends everyone follow the Five Commitments of Containment by:

Maintaining 6 feet of Social Distance

Washing your hands often

Covering your face in public, especially when you can’t social distance

Getting testing immediately if you have symptoms

Staying home when you are sick

A news release by the town of Vail included this COVID-19 warning: “An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and customers with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By participating in Vail America Days, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

For more information and a full listing of events, visit http://www.VailAmericaDays.com or call HIGHLINE at 970-476-6797.

New this summer in Vail

To encourage social distancing, additional picnic tables have been placed throughout the villages for take-out dining and outside seating. The town of Vail has also extended public consumption in designated areas. Visitors can purchase to-go alcoholic beverage from restaurants within Vail and take them to designated areas throughout Vail and Lionshead villages.