Vail America Days parade alters some bus service, frequency in, and into, town

VAIL — Increased bus service in Vail will be provided throughout the day and into the evening on Wednesday, July 4 with six-to-eight-minute frequency on the in-town shuttle serving Lionshead, Vail Village, Golden Peak and Ford Park, with 20-minute to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and 20-minute to two-hour outlying service during non-peak times.

No in-town shuttles will run during the parade, 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Service should resume at approximately 1 p.m., or as soon as the crowd has dispersed enough to travel the route safely. Buses will operate in a continuous loop from the top deck of the Vail Village parking structure to the Vail Athletic Field beginning at 8 a.m. until the parade traffic has cleared. ECO regional transit will provide service as follows: For the Vail America Days parade, catch the ECO bus at Freedom Park in Edwards at 9:11 a.m., Avon Station at 9:19 a.m., or the U.S. Forest Service parking lot at Dowd Junction at 9:11 and 9:41 a.m. Fares are $4 for adults; $1 for children and seniors with proof of age. Call 970-477-3456 for Vail bus schedule information. For more information on ECO routes, go to http://www.eaglecounty.us, or call 970-328-3520.

For a list of Vail America Days activities, go to vailamericadays.com/schedule.