Vail America Days parade registration opens

The Vail Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team is always a crowd favorite at the Vail America Days parade.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Entries for Vail’s annual Fourth of July parade are currently being accepted by event organizers and are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17, unless it fills up sooner.

As part of Vail America Days, the 2019 parade will start at Golden Peak at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 and will wind its way through Vail Village, ending in Lionshead. The theme for the parade is “A Tribute to the 10th Mountain Division,” providing guests and participants with the opportunity to celebrate a big part of the history of the region.

Sustainability guidelines will be implemented for the second year to align with the town’s sustainability plan. Guidelines include a reduced number of vehicle entries, encouraging float and parade participants to be creative and find new environmentally-sensitive forms of transportation along the parade route. Float participants will also be asked to limit the distribution of plastic and paper products in order to minimize waste during the event.

Returning this year will be three water refill stations available for guests to fill their reusable water bottles. With support from GMC and The Gallegos Corporation, this complimentary offering was well received in 2018 and event organizers ask that you please bring your water bottles again for use during the 2019 parade.

Beth Markham, environmental sustainability coordinator for the town of Vail, is excited by the progress of event organizer Highline Sports and Entertainment and their commitment to advancing sustainability efforts for the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

“The town of Vail’s Celebrate Green events program establishes a baseline of sustainable event practices, and it is commendable to see event producers going above and beyond to embrace Vail’s certification as a sustainable destination,” she said. Go to the town’s website for more information about the town’s sustainability plan.

This year’s parade will be limited to the first 60 entries to submit complete applications. Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17. For applications, more information and full schedule of Town of Vail events, visit vailamericadays.com.

The Vail America DaysT celebration will also feature fireworks at Golden Peak and other events including the Patriotic Concert, Bravo! Vail: Dallas Symphony Orchestra, at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and live music at Solaris Plaza as part of the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series.

Vail America Days is made possible through the generosity of the presenting sponsors: the town of Vail, GMC, Alpine Bank and The Gallegos Corporation.