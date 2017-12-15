Vail and Beaver Creek set to open more mountain terrain on Saturday, Dec. 16

EAGLE COUNTY — Recent snowmaking conditions and natural snowfall have allowed Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort to continue to expand terrain. On Saturday, Dec. 16, Vail will begin operating Gopher Hill Lift (No. 12), accessing beginner terrain in the Golden Peak area and ski access to Gondola One. Highlands Lift (No. 2) and additional beginner terrain will open at Beaver Creek on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Beginning Saturday, skiers and snowboarders will have access to the following lifts and 309 acres of skiable terrain in these areas on Vail Mountain: Gondola One, Eagle Bahn Gondola, Wildwood Express (No. 3), Mountain Top Express (No. 4), Born Free Express (No. 8), Gopher Hill Lift (No. 12), Little Eagle (No. 15), Lionshead Carpet (No. 34) and Eagle's Nest Carpet (No. 35).

Also on Saturday, Beaver Creek will switch to an 8:30 a.m. daily opening time and will operate the following lifts with access to 230 skiable acres: Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1), Highlands Lift (No. 2), Centennial Express Lift (No. 6), Cinch Express Lift (No. 8), Birds of Prey Express Lift (No. 9) and Bachelor Gulch Express Lift (No. 16).

Skiers and riders must observe all posted signs and closures. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

For more information, go to http://www.vail.com or http://www.beavercreek.com.