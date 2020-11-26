Vail and Edwards Rotary Clubs announce 2020 scholarship winners

Vail and Edwards Rotary Clubs are proud to announce the winners of the Rotary 2020 Scholarships. A total of $37,000 in scholarships was awarded to 30 high school seniors and 6 returning students. The winners represent all of the high schools in the Vail Valley and one home-schooled student.

“We had an impressive number with 73 applicants this year and as always the decisions were extremely difficult because of the extraordinary accomplishments of all of the students,” said Mike Glass, chair of the Vail Rotary scholarship committee. “The students were overwhelmingly positive, and also understandably concerned about the expected difficulties in 2020-21 school year.

These talented Rotary Scholars are heading off to a variety of schools across the United States: Joslin Blair, Vanderbilt University; Joshua Boeke, Western Washington University; Rachel Conley, University of Vermont; Owen Day, Grand Canyon University; Caleb Dennis, California Polytechnic State University; Caroline Dewell, University of Colorado/Boulder; Crystal Diaz, Colorado Mountain College; Carson Dietz, Washington State University; Riley Dudley, University of Colorado/Boulder; Keegan Garvey, Colorado Mesa University; Kiah Gongaware, Colorado State University; Destinee Grajeda, University of Arizona; Sarah Jacobs, North Carolina State University; Collin Jenkins, University of Wyoming; Connor Jenkins, University of Colorado/Colorado Springs; Brian Jones, Colorado State University; Shayden Jones, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University; Saphira Klearman, Oberlin College; Samantha Lathram, Colorado School of Mines; Simon Lepich, Lincoln College of Technology; Alexis Linafelter, Middlebury College; Shyanna Maloney, Grand Canyon University; Valerie Miranda Adame, Colorado Mesa University; Rowan Mott, Colorado College; Hannah Nelson, Colorado Mountain College; Graziella Pierangeli, Colorado College; Ethan Pyke, University of Colorado/Boulder; Olivia Pyke, Colorado State University; Lillian Reynolds, New Mexico State University; Isabel Richie, Columbia University; Troy Rindone, Columbia University; Bibiana Serna Chavez, Colorado Mountain College; Ella Srholez, School of Visual Arts; Campbell Sullivan, University of Colorado/Boulder; Rebecca Wilson, Colorado State University; Jonah Wolansky, Colorado Mountain College.

The Rotary Scholarship selection process includes an essay, an interview, and a personal recommendation. For information about applying for a Rotary scholarship in the 2021 graduating year, please contact Mike Glass at rotaryscholarships3@gmail.com and keep an eye on the Rotary websites: http://www.vailrotary.com or http://www.edwardsrotary.com in January 2021.