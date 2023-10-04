Vail approves first reading of West Vail overlay district with aim to incentivize housing

The town of Vail is evaluating ways to incentivize employee housing.

Ali Longwell/Vail Daily

As Vail looks to incentivize the construction of more employee housing units, it is looking at how changes to zone districts and the development review process could help achieve that goal.

Steve Lindstrom, the chair of the Vail Local Housing Authority, said that all housing projects require three things: land, money, and entitlements, with the latter representing a significant opportunity.

“At the time, we suggested that entitlements are something that we needed to really grapple with locally. It’s something that is happening throughout the country,” Lindstrom said.

At its Tuesday, Oct. 3 Town Council meeting, the Vail Town Council passed a new West Vail overlay zone district on first reading and discussed a proposal for updating its housing zone district and internal processes for development applications. Both of these will return to council in the future for further refinement and, possibly, approval.

West Vail Overlay

The Town Council has workshopped the proposal for a West Vail multi-family overlay zone district four times this year. The idea behind the overlay district is that it would create more flexibility of options for homeowners in the area as well as create more workforce housing. The town was quick to emphasize that this is not a rezoning, as property owners will have to opt in to the overlay.

The proposed overlay would set standards for setbacks, height, density, gross residential floor area allotments, site coverage, and landscaping.

During the previous work sessions on the overlay, council members expressed concerns that it didn’t go far enough to incentivize employee housing units.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Greg Roy, a senior planner with the town, discussed the several changes that were made to further address these concerns. This includes the following:

Increased the inclusionary housing requirement from 30% to 40%, therefore increasing the percentage of new gross residential floor area that would be required to be added as employee housing

Added a “density bonus” section, which applies the idea that for each employee housing unit added on site, they receive a more lenient standard (including gross residential floor area, landscaping percentages, site coverage and more)

Removed the previous minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet to default to the underlying zone district standard

Changed home child daycare from a conditional use to an accessory use

Roy commented that the overall goal of the new overlay was to increase deed restrictions in West Vail by creating incentives for private developers.

Some council members remained unconvinced that the overlay would have its intended effect — Barry Davis and Jonathan Staufer both dissented in the vote.

“This makes sense to me, but I don’t understand how it’s going to preserve community in our neighborhoods,” Davis said. “I don’t see how this is going to encourage anyone to create more employee housing units … I still see a net loss.”

Travis Coggin commented that for him success of the overlay would be to see “no net loss” and possibly more employee housing units in West Vail. And while he voted in favor of the first reading, before the second reading he requested to dig into possible scenarios.

However, Roy advocated that the overlay would at least do more than the current zoning.

“The key difference of what’s existing today versus what potentially could be built under this is that today, (de facto employee housing units) could go away at any point and time. If someone wanted to go and redevelop, they could lose those de facto employee housing units,” Roy said. “Whereas if they redevelop under here, we’ll be getting deed restrictions out of those units, assuming they do the inclusionary and on-site, and so those will be preserved going forward.”

Plus, Roy added that the intent would be to evaluate how the overlay district is working in a year, looking at who’s opting in (and who isn’t), see if it’s working, and determine what adjustments could be made to further the town’s affordable housing goals.

Pete Seibert said he was “willing to go with it as it is, knowing that the understanding is this will be under review as we go along. This is not fully cast in stone. We gotta take our best shot but we need to be timely too.”

Looking at development review

Town Council got its first look at another proposal to incentivize the development of employee housing, which includes updating the town’s current Housing zone district, adding a second Housing zone district (based on just a building height difference), as well as updating the town’s internal development review processes.

“The opportunity is to attract more private sector investment in housing. It’s long been acknowledged that the town of Vail, other public entities, can’t tackle this issue alone, so trying to remove some of those barriers that keep private investors from coming into the system and really trying to get a housing development approved,” said Matt Gennett, the town’s community development director. “Much of that involves removing the risks associated with coming in.”

While Gennett didn’t go into many specifics, he added that the zone district amendments would seek to create set parameters on things like bulk and mass, roof form and other things.

This would negate the need for a development plan and review process with the town’s Planning and Environmental Commission, allowing for developers to go straight into review with the Design Review Board. (Only developers seeking a variance from the parameters in the zone district would have to go before PEC in this scenario.)

While this discussion was just a work session, the Town Council received the idea optimistically and is expected to see a more detailed review of the zoning amendments and internal processes in the future.