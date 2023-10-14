Vail-area athletes named to U.S. Ski & Snowboard freeski, snowboard and cross-country ski teams

SSCV snowboarder Brooklyn DePriest placed sixth at the FIS Park and Pipe World Junior Championships slopestyle competition and took fifth in the big air final last August.

Multiple Vail-area skiers and snowboarders accepted their nominations to U.S. Ski and Snowboard rosters this week. Two freeskiers, nine snowboarders and one cross-country skier with a local tie or Ski and Snowboard Club Vail connection were named to their respective national teams according to Friday press releases.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Matt Labaugh, whose rookie World Cup campaign was highlighted by a 10th-place finish at the Mammoth, California World Cup on Feb. 3, is a member of the freeski rookie team. Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck lists SSCV as one of his home clubs and was one of nine Coloradans named to the 11-member pro team.

U.S. Freeski rookie team member and SSCV alumnus Matt LaBaugh placed 10th in the freeski halfpipe at the Mammoth World Cup in February, his first career finals appearance on the World Cup. SSCV/Courtesy photo

“We have a great roster of athletes on the halfpipe and slopestyle/big air teams and are looking forward to a great year of pushing the sport of freeskiing,” stated said U.S. Ski & Snowboard freeski sport director Skogen Sprang.

“With some new blood as well as finely tuned veteran athletes supporting and motivating each other, the possibilities are limitless, and we can’t wait to see what this group can accomplish this winter.”

The 2023-24 World Cup calendar includes 13 freeski competitions (four halfpipe, five slopestyle and four big air contests) and kicks off in Chur, Switzerland, Oct. 20-21. The U.S. will host three World Cups: the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix and the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota at Copper Mountain Dec. 13-16 and the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Feb. 31-March 3, 2024.

Nine snowboarders with either local ties or SSCV connections were named to the U.S. Snowboard Team.

SSCV’s Kade Martin is on the rookie men’s halfpipe team and Hahna Norman, Brooklyn DePriest and Evan Wrobel were named to the rookie slopestyle/big air squad. Avon’s Chris Corning will once again lead the pro slopestyle/big air team.

The snowboard cross team features Vail’s Senna Leith, SSCV athlete Connor Schlegel of Edwards, four-time Olympian Faye Gulini, who lists SSCV as one of her clubs, and two-time Olympian Meghan Tierney, a former Eagle resident and SSCV alumna.

The 2023-24 World Cup snowboard season mirrors the freeski calendar, with 14 slopestyle, big air and halfpipe events, the first of which is also in Chur, Switzerland Oct. 20-21. The three domestic World Cup events are also the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix and the Visa Big Air presented by Toyota at Copper Mountain Dec. 13-16 and the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain Feb. 31-March 3. The 10-event snowboard cross 2023-24 season begins in Les Deux Alpes, France Dec. 1-3.

Avon’s Haley Brewster was one of 23 athletes named to the U.S. cross-country ski team. The SSCV alumna and former U.S. junior national champio n placed 10th last year at the Junior World Championships in Whistler, Canada and posted two top-15 finishes at the NCAA national meet for the University of Vermont.