Vail area businesses expect a busy three-day weekend

Gore Creek in Vail Village Sunday will host the Vail Rotary Club's annual duck race.

Vail Daily archive

We all know summer doesn’t end this weekend, but it is the last holiday weekend of the season, and local businesses are expecting plenty of guests.

“It’s going to be a huge weekend,” Vail Welcome Centers manager Amanda Zinn said.

The forecast Here’s the National Weather Service’s forecast for Vail: Saturday: Sunny, with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High: 82

Sunday: Sunny, with a high of 84

Monday: Sunny, with a high of 85

Zinn noted that while this weekend’s Oktoberfest is in Beaver Creek, and Gourmet on Gore isn’t running this year, there’s still plenty going on in Vail. The weekly Vail Farmers Market is set for Sunday, and the Vail Jazz Festival’s annual Labor Day events are on tap, as is the Vail Rotary Club’s annual Sunday duck race down Gore Creek.

Summer’s last long weekend is also drawing people to the valley on short notice.

Zach Meyers, the interim general manager at Manor Vail Lodge, said this holiday weekend is seeing “really good last-minute demand.”

Meyers noted that Labor Day in the Vail Valley traditionally hasn’t been the busiest of holiday weekends. “But we’re feeling good about this weekend,” he added.

That last-minute demand is a bit different than the record-setting summer of 2021. But that was an “outlier,” Meyers said.

At the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, General Manager Herb Rackliff said the holiday weekend business looks “strong,” particularly with the Oktoberfest celebration.

Rackliff said Labor Day reservations are good to see after sub-par weekends over Memorial Day and July 4. But, Rackliff added, group business over the summer has helped offset the declines in “transient” guests.

Rackliff noted that travelers have more options this summer than in the past couple of years. Travel to Europe has re-opened this year, he noted.

Weather often drives last-minute lodging demand in the Vail Valley, and this weekend is supposed to be a hot one on the Front Range, with temperatures in Denver expected to reach into the low to mid-90s. The forecast for Vail shows high temperatures just in the 80s.

Meyers said this summer’s travel patterns seem more in line with those seen in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Larry Leith, owner of the valley’s three Yeti’s Grind coffee shops, agreed that he’s seeing recent traffic more in line with the days before the pandemic. With kids in school in most of the state, the weekends are still busy, while weekday guest levels have declined.

Leith said he took a bicycle ride this week up to Eagles Nest on Vail Mountain. It was pretty obvious there were fewer visitors on that weekday, he said.

But these last weekends of summer are going to be big ones, he said. The Vail Farmers Market continues to draw thousands to Vail Village, and the coming Oktoberfest celebrations — Sept. 9 and 10 in Lionshead and Sept 16-18 in Vail Village — are expected to draw big crowds of their own.

While this holiday weekend is a summer celebration, Zinn said Labor Day also marks a kind of kickoff to fall.

“It’s cooling off,” Zinn said, especially at night. “We can see autumn coming.”