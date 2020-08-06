Vail-area district ranger gives tips for safe campsite selection

Dispersed camping is allowed in the White River National Forest, but safe site selection should be on the minds of all who seek to find a place to camp in the backcountry.

VAIL — As numerous people whose lives were touched by high school teacher Meredith Latchaw mourn the death of the Aurora resident this week, many campers are saying it could have happened to them.

Latchaw was killed in a freak accident on July 31 when a tree fell on her campsite near Red Sandstone Road, 12 miles north of the town of Vail.

Camping about 100 feet from the Latchaw family was Alan Gionet and his daughters; Gionet said in selecting his campsite he hadn’t thought twice about trees that could fall on him.

Few people do.

While many select their camp sites seeking the protective cover trees provide, one of the oldest rules of camping is to make sure there is not a dead branch or broken limb above.

In the White River National Forest, however, where lodgepole pines were heavily affected by the mountain pine beetle from 2006 to 2012, dead branches and broken limbs are often attached to dead trees which are rapidly decaying.

In addition to the classic suggestion to look up for dead branches, Eagle/Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis gives these tips to campers selecting sites in the White River National Forest: