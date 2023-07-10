Vail area food banks were expecting to see food insecurity numbers fall after the pandemic. Instead, they’ve grown.

Truck driver Clay Noble makes his regular Tuesday delivery to the Community Market in Gypsum. The deliveries used to occur twice per month, but have since increased to once per week to meet demand.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Food Bank of the Rockies knew the demand for the free food they provide to people in Eagle County was going to grow dramatically.

A study from Feeding America released in May of 2020 projected Eagle County to be fifth in the entire nation in terms of overall change in food insecurity, projecting a 124% increase for 2020 over 2018.

Most assumed the change would subside once the pandemic was over. Instead, the opposite happened, and food insecurity rates kept climbing into 2021 and 2022.

Now, in 2023, sustained food insecurity rates are higher than they’ve ever been in Eagle County.

From January to May of 2022, the Vail Valley Salvation Army in Avon served food to 2,670 people at a cost of $73,194. From January to May of 2023, those numbers climbed to 3,252 people served at a cost of $148,759. Tsu Wolin Brown, Director at Vail Valley Salvation Army, said in her 30 years with the organization, she’s never seen demand like she’s been seeing this year.

“Twenty people used to be a lot for one day,” she said. “But this year, in April on a random Monday, we had 78 people. And then the next Monday we had 81.”

An example of a typical offering from the Community Market, a local food bank which has seen increased demand in recent years. John LaConte/Vail Daily

A similar story has played out at the Community Market, which provides access to free, nutrient-rich food throughout Eagle County. In the first quarter of 2022, the average number of people in households that benefited from the Community Market was 2,407. In the first quarter of 2023, that number climbed to 3,909.

The Community Market, on Friday, released second-quarter numbers, as well, and those numbers are continuing to climb. In the second quarter of 2022, the average number of people in households that benefited from the Community Market was 2,823. In the second quarter of 2023, that number climbed to 4,446.

Both the Community Market and the Vail Valley Salvation Army receive food from Food Bank of the Rockies, which is located in Grand Junction. Food Bank of the Rockies is part of Feeding America, and is Feeding America’s largest hunger relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region. That also makes it the largest food relief organization in the nation according to how much territory it covers, serving 32 counties across Northern Colorado and the entire state of Wyoming.

As 2022 came to a close, Food Bank of the Rockies had to move into a larger facility to accommodate the growth. The organization has tripled its staff in the last 5 years, as well, now employing about 30 people.

And food costs have gone up, as well, compounding the problem.

“We’re spending more than we ever have in our 45-year history,” said Gabriela Garayar, the Western Slope development manager with Food Bank of the Rockies.

The Community Market released quarter two numbers on Friday, showing an increase in demand over the same time period in 2022. Courtesy image

Food Bank of the Rockies started on the Front Range and expanded to the Western Slope 25 years ago. Prior to the pandemic, every $1 donated to the organization could provide enough food for four meals. That dollar is now providing enough food for three meals, but is still an example of what Garayar calls the “robust purchasing power” of the group, which uses a grocery rescue program, government allotments, donations and lower bulk pricing to stretch every dollar.

“The majority of our funding comes from individual donors,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick with Food Bank of the Rockies.

Thankfully, on the Western Slope, donations have remained strong following the pandemic.

“Western Slope donors, amazingly, are staying dialed in and realizing the need is still there,” Rodwick said.

Food Bank of the Rockies, Vail Valley Salvation Army and the Community Market all rely on volunteers, as well.

“We have seven really solid volunteers who come in, but we could always use more,” said Tsu Wolin Brown with the Salvation Army.

Volunteers sort food at the Community Market’s Gypsum location on June 27. The Community Market provides access to free, nutrient-rich food throughout Eagle County. John LaConte/Vail Daily

Every Tuesday, Food Bank of the Rockies delivers a shipment of food to the Community Market’s Gypsum location, “and we have an amazing group of volunteers and staff who divide it up between our two locations (in Gypsum and Edwards),” said Grace Anshutz with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which runs the Community Market.

Prior to the pandemic, Food Bank of the Rockies was making deliveries twice per month. But the pandemic helped the organization to find sources of fresh, high-quality food, which, along with the increased demand, also meant that deliveries needed to occur more often.

“Early on in the pandemic, we received an influx of the USDA’s Farm to Families food boxes,” Rodwick said. “It was fresh produce, meat and dairy, so we really pushed our team to start delivering weekly. We rerouted our whole delivery system.”

In the years that followed, the connections from the pandemic continued to be helpful.

“The pandemic brought a lot more awareness of our food system, and issues with sourcing from further away, so there’s been a push to sourcing more locally,” Rodwick said. “We had a rancher from Grand Junction reach out to us to supply local beef at a lower cost, we work with a lot of orchards, so we do quite a bit of sourcing in Colorado.”

Food Bank of the Rockies corn comes from Olathe, sweet potatoes come from the southern part of the state and eggs come from the eastern plains. Government subsidies have helped keep local food coming in, as well.

Anshutz said she believes the fresh food is what keeps people coming back to the Community Market.

“The local produce is what really separates us from other food banks,” she said. “Because of philanthropic support, we’re able to order a lot of produce, and that’s why people come to our location, because we really believe that everyone deserves access to fresh food.”