Vail area rivers and creeks have likely peaked for the season, with slightly less water than average

Red Sandstone Creek meets Gore Creek in Vail on Monday. The USGS monitoring station at Gore Creek above Red Sandstone Creek shows that section of creek to have reached peak flows on June 8.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Local streamflows appear to have peaked for the season, according to data from the United States Geological Survey monitoring stations in the Eagle River Valley.

The Eagle River above the confluence with Gore Creek appears to have peaked on May 27, when it recorded a daily mean discharge peak of 566 cubic feet per second, or about 88% of average.

Courtesy image/ERWSD

Historically, that peak is expected to occur on or around June 6 with an average daily mean discharge of 633 cubic feet per second, making this year’s peak both earlier on the calendar and lower in flows than the average for that location.

On Gore Creek, however, the peak flows came significantly later than on the upper Eagle River. A decline began to occur on Gore Creek in early June, but rebounded, perhaps due to the rainfall the upper valley received, throughout last week.

Courtesy image/ERWSD

That helped push the peak flow out by 10 days or so on the Eagle River below the confluence with Gore Creek, with the Avon monitoring station peaking on June 8 at a daily mean discharge peak of 1920 cubic feet per second. That is only 1 % lower, and two days later than the average, which is targeted for June 6 at 2040 cubic feet per second.

Gore Creek in Vail appears to have peaked on June 8, as well, at a daily mean discharge peak of 742 cubic feet per second. The average peak for that section of creek is a flow of 783 cubic feet per second, occurring on June 5.

Courtesy image/ERWSD

Gore Creek is also at near-average flows, with the 742 cubic feet per second recorded on June 8 being 99% of the average.

The Gore Creek and Eagle River at Avon averages are based on a fairly recent recording period, starting in the fall of 1999, with the spring of 2000 being the first runoff cycle to be recorded. The Eagle River in Minturn has a slightly longer historical record, starting in 1990.