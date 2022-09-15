Vail area sees snow aided by Tropical Storm Kay, and more could come next week

A view of the Gore Range as seen from Vail on Thursday.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Gore Range was covered in snow on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture that had been brought into the area from Tropical Storm Kay.

It was the first snowfall of the season for the Vail area.

The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office said Wednesday night saw the most moisture the area is likely to see in this storm cycle; a flash flood warning in Glenwood Canyon closed the interstate at Dotsero during the 8 p.m. hour on Wednesday.

Snow on the Gore Range, above the ski runs on Golden Peak in Vail.

Eric Dunn | Vail Mountain

“What went through the last couple of days was somewhat unique, because the first half of it, Tuesday and some of Wednesday precipitation was drawing on some very deep tropical moisture from what had been Tropical Storm Kay,” said Meteorologist Brianna Bealo with the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office on Thursday afternoon.

“The low pressure that’s working through now has made it so the temperatures are a lot colder, which has allowed the snow to happen,” Bealo said.

The showers could remain in the area for a few days, but those showers aren’t related to Tropical Storm Kay, Bealo said.

“The remaining showers that we’re seeing today and tomorrow are more normal for this time of year, they’re associated with what’s known as an upper-level trough, a big area of low pressure higher up in the atmosphere that’s allowing these rain showers to bubble up,” Bealo said.

A view of Chicago Ridge above Ski Cooper ski area in southern Eagle County on Thursday.

Ski Cooper/Courtesy image

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area, saying daily thunderstorm development will continue through the end of the week, “particularly along and north of I-70.”

And as conditions begin to dry out during the weekend, “gusty winds will also become a threat,” according to the outlook issued Thursday. “Warmer and drier weather will return this weekend, though isolated thunderstorms expected over the mountains each day. Winds will increase ahead of the next system resulting in the potential for localized critical fire weather conditions Sunday into Monday.”

Bealo said by the middle of next week, “we’re looking at another round of probably pretty heavy rain and maybe even some mountain snow showers again.”